Woody Harrelson responds after Matthew McConaughey claims they could be brothers

Woody Harrelson has addressed the rumour that he and his True Detective co-star Matthew McConaughey could be half-brothers.

While appearing on Kelly Ripa’s SiriusXM podcast Let’s Talk off Camera with Kelly Ripa last week, McConaughey revealed that his mother had told them both that she “knew” Harrelson’s father during a time when she was separated from her husband.

McConaughey, who was teasing the pair’s new Apple TV+ series Brother From Another Mother, also said that their families often mistake them for one another in photos.

Commenting on their possible relation for the first time, Harrelson discussed the rumour while appearing Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“Well, I’ll just say there is some veracity to that thought because we talked to Ma’ Mac, Matthew’s legitimate mother, and she let us know one time… I mean, this is crazy. We were in Greece, we were watching the US team win the World Cup and I don’t know, I mentioned something about regrets,” Harrelson told Colbert.

The Hunger Games star continued: “And I said, ‘You know, it’s odd that my father has no regrets.’ And I have known Ma’ Mac a long time, and she goes, ‘I knew… your father.’ And it was the ellipses I found a little troubling, or interesting. ‘I knew your father.’ ”

Harrelson described the pause as being “filled with innuendo,” adding, “The year of [McConaughey’s] birth, nine months before, she was on a sabbatical from her relationship with his supposed father, Jim.”

However, Harrelson explained that McConaughey isn’t keen on taking a DNA test, as he could be “losing a father”.

“The thing is, we want to go for a test, but for him, it’s a much more big deal,” Harrelson said. “I mean he feels like he is losing a father. But I’m like, no, you’re gaining a different father and a brother.”

McConaughey expressed his doubts about taking a DNA test during his appearance on Ripa’s podcast.

“It’s a little easier for Wood to say ‘come on, let’s do it,’ because what’s the skin in it for him?” he said. “It’s a little harder for me because he’s asking me to take the chance to go ‘wait a minute, you’re telling me my dad may not be my dad of 53 years’ and believe in it? I got a little more skin in the game.”

