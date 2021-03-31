Woody Harrelson to play Nazi doctor in new WWII psychological thriller

Woody Harrelson is set to star as a Nazi doctor in a new World War II psychological thriller.

The Man With The Miraculous Hands will mark the third time that the actor has teamed up with director Oren Moverman.

The true story, based on the book The Man With the Miraculous Hands: The Fantastic Story of Felix Kersten, Himmler’s Private Doctor by Joseph Kessel, has been adapted by Moverman, as Variety reports.

Harrelson will play the titular doctor Kersten, whose skill as a doctor helped remove Heinrich Himmler’s intense abdominal pain and return to his work as an architect of the WWII concentration camps.

“Even 70 years on after the end of the conflict, the Second World War still manages to reveal some of the most deeply moving untold stories of those who managed to triumph against adversity,” said Eric Jehelmann, who will produce the film, adding that Joseph Kessel’s novel “sheds new light on the end of the war.

Discussing Kersten, Jehelmann said the doctor “really is the true definition of a modern-day hero, who manages to restore our hope in mankind while reviving in our minds the 20th century’s worst nightmare.”

Last year, Woody Harrelson was replaced by Jim Carrey in the role of new US president Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live. Explaining his decision to step down from the role, Harrelson told NME: “I was approached two or three times but I couldn’t do it so I don’t know, maybe [series creator] Lorne [Michaels] has moved on which would probably be smart to have people who were definitely going to show up.”