Wuhan-born ‘Mulan’ star talks coronavirus: “I’m really hoping for a miracle”

The star of Disney‘s forthcoming Mulan live action film has spoken about coronavirus, the disease that originated in her former home city of Wuhan.

Liu Yifei, also known as Crystal Liu, said the topics feels “heavy” to talk about. The 32-year-old lived in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, until she was 10.

Liu told The Hollywood Reporter that she has no close friends or relatives personally impacted by the virus but added: “It’s really heavy for me to even think about it.

“People are doing the right thing. They are being careful for themselves and others. I’m so touched actually to see how they haven’t been out for weeks,” she said. “I’m really hoping for a miracle and that this will just be over soon.”

Elsewhere in the interview Liu was asked about comments she made last year in which she expressed support for the police amid protests in Hong Kong. Her actions sparked a backlash, with some calling for a boycott of Mulan.

“I think it’s obviously a very complicated situation and I’m not an expert,” she answered. “I just really hope this gets resolved soon. I think it’s just a very sensitive situation.”

Mulan is released in cinemas on March 27.