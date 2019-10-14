You can now buy a Halloween costume of the controversial live-action Sonic

Halloween just got a little scarier...

A Halloween costume for the controversial live-action version of Sonic is now available to buy, if you fancy making your October 31 that little bit scarier.

The new version of the character sparked plenty of debate when it was announced back in March, with one calling it “the mascot for a disease”.

Now, Rubies have shared a new costume of the much-maligned version of Sonic just in time for Halloween, and an Instagram user has gone to the trouble of finding one in the flesh, which you can see below.

When the new live-action of Sonic was formally announced in April, following a previous leak, the trailer led fans to call the new version “beyond awful” among other comments.

The backlash was so severe, in fact, that it led the character to be re-designed. Director Jeff Fowler took to Twitter to address the criticism, saying: “Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear… you aren’t happy with the design & you want changes.

He continued, confirming that changes would be made: “It’s going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be…”

Sonic The Hedgehog will come out on February 14, 2020. It’s set to star Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, with Jim Carrey playing his nemesis Doctor Robotnik.