You can now buy a life-sized replica of the ‘M3GAN’ doll

You can now welcome M3GAN – the murderous robot doll from the 2023 horror film of the same name – to your family; minus its killer intent.

Replica doll manufacturer the National Entertainment Collectibles Association (NECA) has announced that life-sized replicas of the creepy robot from M3GAN are now available for pre-order. However, unlike the film it’s based on, NECA’s replicas won’t come with animatronics or any form of circuitry.

Instead, the replica doll will be just that – a posable doll that ins’t capable of much else (and if you’ve seen the movie, that’s probably a good thing). The M3GAN replica stands at 55inches tall, and will cost around USD$500 before shipping. Pre-order your replica here.

Advertisement

According to NECA’s post on social media, the doll is crafted from her “on-screen appearance, duplicated from actual film-used digital files to be the most screen-accurate representation available”. NECA also wrote that the doll features moveable eyes, “clothing made from film-used patterns” and that the fabric material and shoes are detailed to match her appearance in the film.

M3GAN – an abbreviation of Model 3 Generative Android – was the key antagonist of the 2023 horror film, directed by Gerard Johnstone. The film stars Williams as Gemma, a workaholic roboticist who struggles to raise her niece Cady after her parents died in a car accident. Gemma believes her problems can all be solved when she finishes designing M3GAN, a humanoid doll with artificial intelligence to be a friend and protector to Cady. However, things start to go wrong when M3GAN begins taking her prime directive to protect Cady to murderous extremes.

Recommended

The film premiered to rave reviews, scoring a four-star rating at NME, with Nick Levine branding M3GAN as “an icon, a legend, and the moment”.

The film has scored an upcoming sequel, titled M3GAN 2.0, which was originally slarted to premiere in January 2025 but has since been delayed to May 2025, per Collider.