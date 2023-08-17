You can now stay in Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ California beach house

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have placed their California beach house on Airbnb, offering guests an “unforgettable summer stay”.

The Hollywood couple listed their “Oceanfront Oasis” house in Santa Barbara on the rental site, advertising a one-night stay for up to four people.

In an Instagram video, in which Kutcher and his wife Kunis are seen sat together outside the property, the actor announced that he had a “dumb idea”.

Seemingly to Kunis’ surprise, Kutcher then suggested: “I think we should have complete strangers come and stay with us at the beach. It’s so nice here.”

The couple’s beach house is a three-bed property, complete with hot tub, BBQ and decking area, and is described as being “steps from the beach” with views of the Santa Ynez mountains.

“You’ll find no shortage of sights and plenty of activities to make for an unforgettable summer stay,” the Airbnb advert read.

Bookings for the guest house are now open. It’s unclear, however, if Kutcher and Kunis will be present with the guests throughout their stay.

Potential guests must have an active Airbnb account, agree to the company’s terms and conditions and privacy policy and have a good track-record on the platform.

They must also provide government-issued ID and give consent for the company to conduct a review of public records.

Earlier this year, Kutcher made headlines after social media users deemed some of his red carpet photos with Reese Witherspoon to be “awkward”.

Images of the the pair, who co-starred together in the Netflix romantic comedy Your Place Or Mine, went viral in February after many fans noted that they looked uncomfortable standing next to each other.

Appearing on the Chicks in the Office podcast at the time, Kutcher revealed that Kunis had alerted him to the fact that the images had been turned into “memes” on social media.

“My wife called me,” he said. “She texted Reese and I together and said, ‘Guys, you gotta, like… act like you like each other’.”

Explaining why he seemingly looked so uncomfortable, he said: “Here’s the thing: if I put my arm around her, and was like all friendly with her, I’d be having an affair with her. Like, the rumour would be that I’m having an affair with her.

“If I stand next to her and put my hands in my pockets so there’s no chance that that could be the rumour, then the rumour is we don’t like each other.”