You can read the full ‘Oppenheimer’ script for free here

The script for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has been released online.

Written in the first person by Nolan, the full script has been made available for free via Script Slug. You can download it here.

The film stars Cillian Murphy as the theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is credited as the “father of the atomic bomb” for his involvement in the Manhattan Project.

Speaking to Empire, Nolan explained how he wrote the script in the first person to fully capture Oppenheimer’s point of view.

“I actually wrote in the first person, which I’ve never done before,” Nolan said. “I don’t know if anyone’s ever done it before. But the point of it is, with the colour sequences, which is the bulk of the film, everything is told from Oppenheimer’s point of view – you’re literally kind of looking through his eyes.”

He added: “Odd thing to do. But it was a reminder to me of how to shoot the film. It was a reminder to everybody involved in the project, ‘Ok, this is the point of view of every scene.’”

A paperback version of Oppenheimer’s script is available to buy on Amazon UK from £11.75 here.

Since it was released in July, Oppenheimer has become the third highest-grossing film of 2023 so far, behind Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

In a five-star review, NME wrote: “Not just the definitive account of the man behind the atom bomb, Oppenheimer is a monumental achievement in grown-up filmmaking.

“For years, Nolan has been perfecting the art of the serious blockbuster – crafting smart, finely-tuned multiplex epics that demand attention; that can’t be watched anywhere other than in a cinema, uninterrupted, without distractions. But this, somehow, feels bigger.”