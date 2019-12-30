Zac Efron “very thankful” following Papua New Guinea medical emergency

Zac Efron says he’s “very thankful” for the well wishes he received following the medical emergency he suffered in Papua New Guinea.

Reports yesterday (December 29) claimed that the 32-year-old actor suffered a “form of typhoid or similar bacterial infection” that triggered “a life or death medical emergency” while filming in Papua New Guinea.

Efron was believed to be filming his upcoming docu-adventure series Killing Zac Efron, which is set to see the actor trek through jungles in a format similar to Man vs. Wild.

Initially it wasn’t clear whether Efron was the person admitted to St Andrews War Memorial Hospital in Spring Hill because Dr Glenn McKay, Director of Medical Rescue, the organisation that oversaw Efron’s flight, declined to confirm that the actor was the patient.

Efron has now confirmed the reports but says he “bounced back quick.”

Commenting on the matter for the first time, the actor wrote on Instagram: “Very thankful to everyone who has reached out. I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G. I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!”

See the post below:

