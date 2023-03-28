Zach Braff says Coldplay got him through his depression: “I love Chris Martin. I love his voice”

Zach Braff has revealed how Coldplay got him through his depression.

Speaking exclusively to NME, the Scrubs star said that he can no longer listen to the 2000 track ‘Don’t Panic’, despite it helping him get through a difficult stage of his life.

“It’s the first track on [his directorial debut] Garden State and I have such a sentimental attachment to that time of my life and what that became with that film,” he said.

“It’s just one of those songs that I can’t hear anymore, even though it’s one of my favourite songs ever. I just so associate it with that time of my life. When that album came out, ‘Parachutes’, I don’t think I’ve ever responded to an album the way I responded to ‘Parachutes’.

He continued: “From start to finish there wasn’t a single track that I would ever consider skipping and I love Chris Martin. I love his voice. It was a particular time in my life when I was quite depressed and man did that hit me at the right time. And so when I wrote Garden State I wanted to include it because to me it was the soundtrack of my life.”

Braff was struggling with depression just as he made his breakthrough in the hit American sitcom Scrubs. However, the actor-director explained that there was no correlation between his success and mental health.

“Just because you’re successful, it doesn’t mean you’re not depressed,” he said. “I was going through a rough time and was thrilled to have success but I was still a young man struggling with his own mental health problems and that album just really spoke to me.

“It really was a very important album for me. So when I got Garden State made I said well ‘I don’t know if we’ll be able to afford it but man it would be cool if this movie opened with ‘Don’t Panic’.”

Braff’s latest film, A Good Person, starring Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman, was released in cinemas on March 24. It comes to Sky Cinema on April 28.