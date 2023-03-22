Zachary Levi backs report that Dwayne Johnson “sabotaged” ‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’

Zachary Levi has seemingly backed a report claiming Dwayne Johnson blocked Black Adam stars from appearing in the post-credits scene of Shazam! Fury Of The Gods.

Director David F. Sandberg previously revealed that members of Black Adam‘s Justice Society of America were originally slated to appear in Fury Of The Gods, but that the scene “fell apart three days before we were going to roll cameras,” forcing him to find different characters.

On Tuesday (March 21), The Wrap reported that Johnson actively blocked the characters from appearing in the Shazam! sequel, and that he also denied Levi a cameo in Black Adam.

In an Instagram story on Tuesday, Levi shared a post mentioning The Wrap’s report and seemingly confirmed it by adding: “The truth shall set you free.”

Elsewhere, Levi recently agreed with a tweet suggesting Zack Snyder fans are “happy” that Fury Of The Gods failed at the box office.

“There is no denying that at the moment there are many Snyder fans who are happy for the failure of your film and many of them wish that everything that is to come fails just for not continuing with the films of their director,” one fan wrote to Levi on Twitter.

“This is also true,” Levi replied in a since deleted tweet. “Sad, but true. How much that actually affects the box office is anyone’s guess. But I think the biggest issue we’re having is marketing. This is a perfect family movie, and yet a lot of families aren’t aware of that. Which is just a shame.”

In a two-star review of Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, NME wrote: “There’s a cheap and clumsy feel to everything – a superhero sequel made in the same vague shape as a dozen others. Nodding and winking its way towards a place in a shared universe throughout the end-credit stings, all eyes are clearly on bigger super-ensembles with even more tones, characters and moving parts to juggle.”