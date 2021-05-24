Zack Snyder wants to make a female ‘The Wrestler’ with Amy Adams

Zack Snyder has revealed he pitched Amy Adams a remake of Darren Aronofsky’s The Wrestler.

The Army of the Dead filmmaker, who directed Adams as Lois Lane in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, said he pitched the actress his idea on set and that she was interested.

“It’s a kind of female version of The Wrestler, about a midwestern housewife who happens to have a pretty good body, and starts to do some bodybuilding competitions, and then falls down a rabbit hole of steroids and hormones,” Snyder explained in an interview with The Telegraph.

He continued: “It becomes a contest between fitness and family, and she loses her family because she’s spending all her money on diet supplements and drugs and trainers, and all of that stuff.”

Snyder said he had pitched Adams specifically for this part, “because it would be such a hugely hard job just training to the point at which it was believable. And you need someone like Amy who loves the craft to do it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Zack Snyder revealed the surprising genres he might be keen to tackle as a filmmaker one day.

“Appreciation of the human form is something I really warmed to,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to make a religious film and a pornographic film, and I’ve never really yet had the chance to do either. Maybe if I could combine the two…”

Zack Snyder recently directed zombie heist thriller Army of the Dead.

In a three-star review of the film, NME wrote: “It’s functional. It’s slick. The opening credits – like 2009’s Watchmen, arguably the peak of proceedings – are very, very cool.

“Oh, and it’s got a zombie tiger in it. No film with a zombie tiger in it – a lick even the master Romero never struck upon – will never not be worthy of a Friday night viewing.”