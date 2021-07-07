Zack Snyder announces new Netflix sci-fi film ‘Rebel Moon’

Zack Snyder has announced his next film, a sci-fi fantasy called Rebel Moon.

The Army Of The Dead filmmaker will be co-writing, directing and producing the film for Netflix, the platform through which his previous film was released.

Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad will be writing the script alongside Snyder, after Hatten worked with the filmmaker on Army Of The Dead. Johnstad previously co-wrote 300.

Advertisement

“The story is set in motion when a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius,” reports The Hollywood Reporter.

“Desperate people dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighbouring planets to help them make a stand.”

Describing his vision for the film, Zack Snyder told the publication: “This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan. It’s my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out.”

The filmmaker went on to say he had been working on building the film’s universe for the last two years. “Every corner has to be painted in,” he explained. “I’ve been doing designs, constantly drawing and really cultivating its fertile ground to make this world fully realised.”

In a three-star review of Army Of The Dead, NME wrote: “It’s functional. It’s slick. The opening credits – like 2009’s Watchmen, arguably the peak of proceedings – are very, very cool.

Advertisement

“Oh, and it’s got a zombie tiger in it. No film with a zombie tiger in it – a lick even the master Romero never struck upon – will never not be worthy of a Friday night viewing.”