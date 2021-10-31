Zack Snyder compares new sci-fi film ‘Rebel Moon’ to ‘Man Of Steel’

Zack Snyder has teased details of his forthcoming sci-fi film Rebel Moon, comparing it to Man Of Steel (2013).

His new movie was announced back in July, which he’ll be co-writing, directing and producing for Netflix.

Speaking to the Post-Credit podcast, Snyder said that Rebel Moon is on a similar scale to Man Of Steel, adding that the new film is “on the biggest steroids I can give it.”

Snyder then went on to call the new movie a “romantic sci-fi film on a scale that is just frankly as big as you can make a movie”.

Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad will be writing the script for Rebel Moon alongside Snyder after Hatten worked with the filmmaker on Army Of The Dead. Johnstad previously co-wrote 300.

“The story is set in motion when a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius,” reports The Hollywood Reporter.

“Desperate people dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighbouring planets to help them make a stand.”

Describing his vision for the film, Snyder told the publication: “This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan. It’s my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out.”

The new film follows Snyder’s Netflix zombie thriller film Army Of The Dead, which came out earlier this year.

In a three-star review of Army Of The Dead, NME wrote: “It’s functional. It’s slick. The opening credits – like 2009’s Watchmen, arguably the peak of proceedings – are very, very cool.

“Oh, and it’s got a zombie tiger in it. No film with a zombie tiger in it – a lick even the master Romero never struck upon – will never not be worthy of a Friday night viewing.”