Zack Snyder compares new sci-fi film ‘Rebel Moon’ to ‘Man Of Steel’

The new film is "on the biggest steroids I can give it"

By Will Richards
Snyder
Zack Snyder attends the grand reopening of the newly renovated Landmark Theatre Westwood with the premiere screening of 'Army Of The Dead' on May 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images.

Zack Snyder has teased details of his forthcoming sci-fi film Rebel Moon, comparing it to Man Of Steel (2013).

His new movie was announced back in July, which he’ll be co-writing, directing and producing for Netflix.

Speaking to the Post-Credit podcast, Snyder said that Rebel Moon is on a similar scale to Man Of Steel, adding that the new film is “on the biggest steroids I can give it.”

Snyder then went on to call the new movie a “romantic sci-fi film on a scale that is just frankly as big as you can make a movie”.

Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad will be writing the script for Rebel Moon alongside Snyder after Hatten worked with the filmmaker on Army Of The Dead. Johnstad previously co-wrote 300.

“The story is set in motion when a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius,” reports The Hollywood Reporter.

“Desperate people dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighbouring planets to help them make a stand.”

Describing his vision for the film, Snyder told the publication: “This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan. It’s my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out.”

The new film follows Snyder’s Netflix zombie thriller film Army Of The Dead, which came out earlier this year.

In a three-star review of Army Of The DeadNME wrote: “It’s functional. It’s slick. The opening credits – like 2009’s Watchmen, arguably the peak of proceedings – are very, very cool.

“Oh, and it’s got a zombie tiger in it. No film with a zombie tiger in it – a lick even the master Romero never struck upon – will never not be worthy of a Friday night viewing.”

