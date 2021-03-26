Zack Snyder has addressed Henry Cavill’s infamous CGI moustache removal in Justice League.

The filmmaker commented on the early Justice League reshoots, in which Cavill had a moustache for another role on Mission: Impossible – Fallout which he wasn’t allowed to shave off.

“I’ve only seen it in memes, you know, it was funny, because you know, part of me is happy that we were able to have that not be the total legacy of the hard work that he had done in the last 10 years,” Snyder told MTV News.

Advertisement

“It’s sad to think that, that would’ve been the last view that people had of Superman was that, whatever that is.”

Cavill took to social media to mark the occasion when he finally did shave the moustache off, using the hashtag #ShavedButNotForgotten.

“Hello, don’t be alarmed. It’s me, Henry Cavill,” the actor began. “Sometimes superhero and former secret agent. But now, completely clean-shaven. I know, it’s hard to recognise me without KingStache. Sometimes I even have trouble recognising myself.

“It’s hard for me to admit: this is not CGI. He’s really gone. I can tell you this though, I will remember him, always.”

Advertisement

In a four-star review of the film, NME wrote: “Zack Snyder’s Justice League does justice by the comic publisher’s raft of pioneering creations.

“It’s justice for Snyder’s vision, and the heartache of losing daughter Autumn – which led to his departure from the project (her dedication at the end of the movie is both poignant and fitting.”