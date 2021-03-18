Zack Snyder has opened up to explain the ending of his new cut of Justice League.

The filmmaker left the project of the original 2017 film, and has now released a four-hour version of his own titled Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Snyder explained he originally had plans to make a five-part trilogy, with Justice League following Man of Steel and Batman v Superman.

“There were two more episodes of the Justice League to be shot,” he said, before saying it’s unlikely those final chapters will ever be put to screen and adding: “I didn’t think I’d be here talking about [a restored] Justice League, so never say never.”

Regarding the ending of the film, which includes a dream of Bruce Wayne’s setting up Snyder’s next two films, the filmmaker said Warner Bros were against the ending at first.

“They didn’t want me to suggest more films to come. They wanted me to cul-de-sac it as much as I could,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Look, that’s just not the genre.’ It’s not the comic book genre to end the story, regardless if we ever make [another] one or not.”

Snyder went on to explain the very end of the film, at which point Harry Lennix makes an appearance as alien observer Martian Manhunter.

“We shot a version of this scene with Green Lantern, but the studio really fought me and said ‘We really don’t want you to do Green Lantern,’” Snyder said. “So I made a deal with them, and they let me do this [instead.]”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is available to watch worldwide on HBO Max, NOW TV and Sky Cinema now.