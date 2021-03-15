‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ first reactions: “It’s freaking awesome”

The first reactions to Zack Snyder’s Justice League are in with many critics praising his long awaited cut of the movie.

The director was originally working on the 2017 DC film but stepped down during the post-production stages after the death of his daughter. Joss Whedon took over from Snyder afterwards.

After fans, cast members and crew petitioned for Snyder’s original version to be given a release, Warner Bros confirmed the “Snyder Cut” was in the works. It arrives on Thursday (March 18) on HBO Max in the US and on NOW TV and Sky Cinema in the UK.

A new trailer for the four hour movie was posted last night (March 14), after the first trailer was shared last month.

One of the first to view it, Collider’s Steve Weintraub emphasises that indeed, Synder’s version is “such a better movie” and is loaded with “scenes people haven’t seen & are going to love”.

#TheSnyderCut is loaded with scenes people haven't seen & are going to love. It is such a better movie than the theatrical cut of #JusticeLeague. Night and day difference. Saying that have no idea how this version could have ever been released in theaters. Perfect for @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/Fnamv6GcKj — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) March 14, 2021

The Wrap and Heroic Hollywood‘s Umberto Gonzales, said the new cut is “FREAKIN’ AWESOME” and was action packed.

#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague does indeed exist, I seen it THREE TIMES now, & IT IS FREAKIN' AWESOME! I had an absolute blast watching each time & shocked at just how good it actually is and how well it plays! Action packed, it hits all the beats & that @Junkie_XL score is straight🔥 pic.twitter.com/UgFW1Le9kA — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) March 14, 2021

Comic Book Debate’s Sheraz Farooqi declared it “DC’s Lord Of The Rings” and added it was “epic and grand”.

#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague is DC’s Lord of the Rings. Simple as that. Epic and grand, JL is led by great performances, especially from Ray Fisher. With an amazing score by Junkie XL and Snyder’s eye for directing, @SnyderCut is every DC fan’s dream movie come to life. #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/DLerGt5WNS — Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) March 14, 2021

Fandango’s Erik Davis thought “it was far superior to the original theatrical version” with some “terrific bad ass moments”.

I can now say that I have watched #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague and it is far superior to the original theatrical version. Rich character development, much better action, a coherent story & some terrific badass moments. Definitely a long watch, but I never felt tired of it. Well done pic.twitter.com/QXyQLdUApv — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 14, 2021

Courtney Howard said she enjoyed the cut “immensely” and praised Ray Fisher’s performance as Cyborg.

Enjoyed #TheSnyderCut immensely. It provides lots more clarity & cohesion to these beloved heroes and their struggle, rooting the action in intense stakes. Restoring the backstories does a world of good to everyone, but especially Ray Fisher. #JusticeLeagueSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/fbjyzvxAp6 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) March 14, 2021

But while Forbes’ Scott Mendelson noted definite improvements, he found it overlong.

#JusticeLeagueSnyderCut is an assembly cut w/ finished effects. Its the same core movie we saw in 2017 w/ two hours of deleted scenes & some slightly altered versions of existing beats. Two reasons to watch: The action climax is much better and Cyborg gets the deserved spotlight. pic.twitter.com/bUSmiJwccT — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) March 14, 2021

io9’s Germain Lussier also called it “bloated,” but says he’s still a fan overall.

Zack Snyder's Justice League: I enjoyed it thoroughly. It's both very different, and eerily similar, to the original film with almost all of the changes and additions improving the characters and story. Better motivations. Bigger stakes. It's bloated but superior & worth the wait pic.twitter.com/h7PRADzeJn — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) March 14, 2021

See more reactions to Zack Snyder’s Justice League below:

#SnyderCut: More cohesive than the atrocious other one, but 4 hours is an exhausting heft for excessive style & messy world building. But Cyborg’s plot is more satisfying & the missing Flash scene is fun and…hey, have you seen BACURAU? Tomorrow: Review embargo trolls #Oscars. — erickohn (@erickohn) March 14, 2021

Yes, it's somehow true: Zack Snyder's Justice League turns Steppenwolf from a laughably thin/weird villain into easily one of the strongest superhero movies have seen. Forget motivation, writing, and performance–I had a genuine emotional reaction. No, I can't believe it either. pic.twitter.com/1sFsrLJWBL — Andrew Dyce (@andrewbdyce) March 14, 2021

Despite having mixed feelings about his previous DC films, #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague has completely won me over. The movie is downright awesome, and it’s the most operatic superhero film ever made. As grand as the set pieces are… pic.twitter.com/2C8zNLEJGc — Brian Davids (@PickYourBrian) March 14, 2021

Ok so #TheSnyderCut is long. But you get a much better look at Cyborg (he has a scene that made me tear up a bit) and Superman/Flash are done way better. The new effects stand out pretty bad (2010 video game cutscene level at points) but otherwise a HUGE upgrade pic.twitter.com/7PlA2Osxhz — Kenjac (Team ‘Zilla) (@JackKennedy) March 14, 2021

Justice League brings together Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) as they battle the sinister Darkseid.

Ahead of the first trailer’s release, a first look at Jared Leto’s Joker and a new look at Ben Affleck’s Batman were shared online.

Last week, a new teaser for the film was released, focusing on the upcoming film’s villains, giving a window into Darkseid and Steppenwolf’s involvement in the film.