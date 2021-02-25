The first trailer for Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead has just been released – check it out below.

The Netflix zombie heist film was directed and written by Snyder, and is set to star Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Michael Cassidy and more.

An official synopsis for Army of the Dead reads: “Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.”

Watch the new trailer for the film here:

Snyder will be releasing his four-hour cut of Justice League on HBO Max next month.

The filmmaker was originally on board to direct the superhero film before stepping away over creative differences, with Joss Whedon stepping in to finish and edit.

Snyder recently revealed he would not be getting paid for his work on the new cut of the film.

“I didn’t want to be beholden to anyone, and it allowed me to keep my negotiating powers with these people pretty strong,” he explained in a new interview.

Meanwhile, Dave Bautista, who will be starring in Army of the Dead, recently said he had expressed interest in playing a zombie in The Walking Dead and was told he was “too big”.

“I’m a zombie fan,” Bautista began. “I tried to get on Walking Dead for years, I said I would come and play a zombie for free, but they said, ‘You’re too big!’”

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead will be released worldwide on Netflix on May 21.