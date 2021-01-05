Zack Snyder has said he has no current plans to make more DC movies.

The filmmaker, whose director’s cut of Justice League is due to be released in March, said he is busy working on other projects beyond the DC Extended Universe.

Speaking to ComicBook Debate yesterday (January 4) the director said he’s not opposed to the idea of making more DC films but that nothing is in the pipeline at the moment. He is focusing on his zombie action film Army Of The Dead and a prequel film that’s currently in the works.

“Look, I never thought I’d be here doing this. I didn’t think I’d be finishing Justice League,” he told the outlet. “The truth is, and it’s been widely reported, and I have no issue, this is an old movie.

“This is a years-old movie I’m working on. The DC universe has gone and branched off and done its own thing and that’s fine… as far as what I did and as far as what my vision for what I wanted to do with these characters and the journey I wanted them to go on, it’s well known that I planned on more movies — five movies or something — but I’m busy. I’ve got a lot going on.”

He continued: “Is it cool that the fans have so much faith in the trajectory? Yes, it’s amazing, and I couldn’t be happier and I’m excited for them to see Justice League so they can really drink the entire elixir of Justice League. But would I continue? I have no plan to. But like I said, I didn’t think I’d be here, so who knows?”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will premiere as a four-part mini-series on HBO Max in the US this March before a version is released that combines the episodes into a single film.

The ‘Snyder cut’, as it has come to be known, is a new version of Justice League that will show elements that Snyder intended for the film before he left the project in 2016 due to a family tragedy. Joss Whedon oversaw the eventual movie.

Discussing the alternative version with The Hollywood Reporter last May, Snyder said the movie “will be an entirely new thing” and “you probably saw one-fourth of what I did”.