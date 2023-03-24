NewsFilm News

Zack Snyder on when we might expect ‘Army of the Dead 2’

"As far as the Army Universe goes... it’s still alive and well in my mind"

By Akanke Jackson
Zack Snyder
Zack Snyder. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Director Zack Snyder has confirmed that Army of the Dead will return with a sequel – but that  he paused on the idea due to his busy schedule.

In 2021, Snyder signed on for a follow-up film with Netflix as part of their two-year-first-look deal – but it won’t begin filming until his latest project Rebel Moon is completed.

Snyder is currently working on an epic sci-fi film Rebel Moon, which he said needs most of his attention because it’s not “a small-time commitment”. The movie is set to arrive on Netflix this December and will tell the story of a “peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy” making a stand against “the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius.”

Advertisement

During an interview with The Nerd Queens, the director explained why there is a delay in the Army of the Dead 2. “As far as the Army Universe goes… it’s still alive and well in my mind,” he said. “I know exactly what I would do.”

He continued: “It really depends on how we try to figure out how we go forward with Rebel Moon and the Rebel Moon universe. It’s not a small-time commitment, Rebel Moon stuff. A sci-fi thing at this scale does require a lot of attention to make it all make sense.”

Army of the Dead follows a Las Vegas father who tries to save his daughter from imminent death in a zombie-infested world. It premiered on Netflix in the spring of 2021.

In other news, Snyder has also revealed that he is working on a role-playing game (RPG) adaptation Netflix film Rebel Moon.

Speaking to The Nerd Queens (timestamped here), Snyder teased: “This RPG that we’re doing is just […] So immersive, so intense and so huge.”

Advertisement

The director revealed that he had “always wanted to do an RPG” and was asked about tackling the game as either a smaller-scale or “ridiculous scale” project.

In 2021, Snyder also said that he hopes a “massive IP and a universe can be built” from Rebel Moon‘s debut.

You May Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement