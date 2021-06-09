Zack Snyder open to directing a ‘Dragon Ball Z’ movie for his next project

Zack Snyder is open to directing a Dragon Ball Z movie for his next project.

When asked about his thoughts on anime, specifically on Dragon Ball Z in an interview with Tyrone Magnus, the Justice League filmmaker said he loves animation.

“Would you do an anime movie? More specifically, Dragon Ball Z,” Magnus asked the filmmaker.

“Yeah, I would consider that,” Snyder began, before adding: “I mean, if it came around, but definitely I would do an anime remake or live-action.

“That would be fun because I love animation and I’ve been watching a fair amount. I watch a ton of anime with my kid who’s too young to watch it, but we watch it anyway.”

Watch the full interview here:

Zack Snyder most recently released his zombie heist thriller Army of the Dead, as well as his own four-hour cut of Justice League after he exited the project in 2017.

In a four-star review of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, NME wrote: “Zack Snyder’s Justice League does justice by the comic publisher’s raft of pioneering creations. It’s justice for Snyder’s vision, and the heartache of losing daughter Autumn – which led to his departure from the project (her dedication at the end of the movie is both poignant and fitting).

“And it’s justice for a DC comics fanbase that has been put through the ringer with poor adaptations and meandering visions for much of the last decade.”

Army of the Dead is now streaming on Netflix, while Zack Snyder’s Justice League is available to watch on NOW in the UK.