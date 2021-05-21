Zack Snyder has confirmed that he banned chairs from the set of his new Netflix zombie film Army Of The Dead.

On The Playlist’s Fourth Wall podcast, the Justice League director explained that the decision was made in order to prevent people from sitting down – and create a better environment for creativity.

“There’s no sitting down, like, I banned chairs from the set,” said Snyder. “But the nice thing is, it’s really intimate. I can just talk to the actors right there, I’m not back in a monitor across the room. It was definitely the most purely engaged I’ve been making a movie.”

The news comes after a report surfaced in 2020 alleging that Christopher Nolan refused to have chairs on the sets of Inception and Tenet. Anne Hathaway, who starred in Interstellar and The Dark Knight Rises, mentioned the lack of seating in an interview with Variety.

“He doesn’t allow chairs, and his reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they’re sitting, they’re not working,” she said.

“I mean, he has these incredible movies in terms of scope and ambition and technical prowess and emotion. It always arrives at the end under schedule and under budget. I think he’s onto something with the chair thing.”

However, after the story provoked backlash on social media, a representative of Nolan denied the claims.

“For the record, the only things banned from [Christopher Nolan’s] sets are cell phones (not always successfully) and smoking (very successfully),” a spokesperson told IndieWire.

Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead, which stars Dave Bautista, Tig Notaro and a CGI zombie tiger, has been described by NME as “functional” and “slick” Friday night viewing.