Zack Snyder says he’d love to make an Elektra film for Marvel

Zack Snyder has revealed the Marvel comic book he would most like to adapt into a film, opting for Frank Miller’s Elektra Lives Again.

Speaking at the ComicBook Debate, Snyder – who has worked on several DC films recently, including his long-awaited cut of Justice League – was asked which project he would take on for the Marvel Cinematic Universe instead.

“I would choose Elektra Lives Again,” he said. “Do you know that Frank Miller comic book? It’s a graphic novel about Elektra. Daredevil is having these dreams about Elektra coming back to life, and it’s really cool and weird… it’s just cool, and beautiful. That’s what I would do. No one cares, but that’s what I would do.”

Both Elektra and Daredevil have been a part of the MCU already, with the 2005 film Elektra arriving as a spin-off of 2003’s Daredevil – as well as a Netflix series focused on the latter.

The filmmaker may even have time for a Marvel project, after he also said he has no current plans to make more DC movies.

Snyder, whose director’s cut of Justice League is due to be released in March, said he is busy working on other projects beyond the DC Extended Universe.

“Look, I never thought I’d be here doing this. I didn’t think I’d be finishing Justice League,” he said. “The truth is, and it’s been widely reported, and I have no issue, this is an old movie.

“This is a years-old movie I’m working on. The DC universe has gone and branched off and done its own thing and that’s fine… as far as what I did and as far as what my vision for what I wanted to do with these characters and the journey I wanted them to go on, it’s well known that I planned on more movies — five movies or something — but I’m busy. I’ve got a lot going on.”