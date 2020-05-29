Zack Snyder has teased a first look at Justice League character Darkseid, who is set to feature in a new cut of the film.

The director was originally attached to the DC film but left the project while it was in post-production in 2016 after a family tragedy, with Joss Whedon taking over.

Since the movie’s release in 2017, fans and cast members alike have called for the release of Snyder’s version – dubbed the ‘Snyder cut’. It has since been confirmed that the director’s take on Justice League will be made available on HBO Max next year.

Advertisement

The director took to Twitter earlier this week (May 27) to share a first look at the villain Darkseid, who was played by Ray Porter. His scenes were not included in Whedon’s version of the film. It is currently unclear how Darkseid will fit into the original version of Justice League. See Snyder’s post below.

He's coming… to HBO Max pic.twitter.com/tthWwAqzWp — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) May 27, 2020

Warner Bros is funding the completion of the Snyder cut, rehiring original post-production crew and getting actors to record additional dialogue. The movie is expected to premiere on HBO Max in 2021.

Since confirmation that Snyder’s version of Justice League will see the light of day, Suicide Squad fans have started a similar campaign to get David Ayer’s original version of the DC movie released. Ayer directed the 2016 movie and reportedly initially created a very different film to the one that was released in cinemas.

Advertisement

Responding to the calls from fans, Ayer wrote on Twitter: “I fully respect and support the incredible path the DCU is taking under [Warner Bros’] stewardship. My cut of Suicide Squad may always be just a rumour. And that’s just fine.”