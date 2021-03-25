Zack Snyder has said he threatened to quit his Justice League cut when studios deleted his Green Lantern scene.

The filmmaker opened up to Esquire about the final scene of the film, which originally featured Green Lantern rather than Martian Manhunter.

“The last scene with Martian Manhunter, originally, I had shot it in England,” Snyder explained. “And the dialogue was very similar, but it was supposed to be one of the Lanterns.”

He added that Warner Bros. had told him he would not be allowed to shoot new material, but explained he shot a Green Lantern scene in his garden with “an amazing actor” playing Green Lantern/John Stewart.

“And then they asked me, when they saw the movie and saw that I put it in there, they’d take it out,” Snyder went on to say of the studio.

“And I said that I would quit if they tried to take it out. And I felt bad. The truth is I didn’t want the fans to not have a movie, just based on that one stand that I was going to take.”

Zack Snyder added: “The Green Lantern was John Stewart. And that was part of it too. I was like, I don’t want to take a person of color out of this movie. I’m not going to do it. But I felt like having Harry Lennix’s Martian Manhunter at the end was, that was okay.”

In a four-star review of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, NME wrote: “[The film] does justice by the comic publisher’s raft of pioneering creations.

“It’s justice for Snyder’s vision, and the heartache of losing daughter Autumn – which led to his departure from the project (her dedication at the end of the movie is both poignant and fitting).”