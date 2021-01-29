‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ finally has a release date

The long-awaited Zack Snyder’s Justice League has finally been given a release date – get all the details below.

The DC film, known as the ‘Snyder Cut’, was repeatedly pleaded for by fans after Snyder stepped down as director of 2017’s Justice League during post-production, after the death of his daughter. Joss Whedon took over from him on the film.

After fans, cast members and crew petitioned for Snyder’s original vision to see the light of day, Warner Bros confirmed last year the Snyder Cut was in the works and would be available on the HBO Max streaming service in March 2021.

Now, the film has been confirmed to arrive on March 18. See Snyder’s new teaser below.

After initial reports that the new Justice League would be a four-part miniseries because of its length, Snyder confirmed this month that it will be a four-hour movie instead.

The new film looks set to be Snyder’s last in the DC universe, though, with the director recently saying he has no current plans to film any more DC movies. “Is it cool that the fans have so much faith in the trajectory?” he said.

“Yes, it’s amazing, and I couldn’t be happier and I’m excited for them to see Justice League so they can really drink the entire elixir of Justice League. But would I continue? I have no plan to. But like I said, I didn’t think I’d be here, so who knows?”

Speaking of the upcoming cut last year, Snyder said he would “destroy” his version before using any of eventual director Joss Whedon’s footage.