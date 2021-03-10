‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ UK release date set for same day as US

The UK release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League has been confirmed for March 18, the same day it premieres on HBO Max in the US.

Until today (March 10) it was unclear when and how UK viewers could watch the new director’s cut of the 2017 movie.

Now, as per Digital Spy, those with subscriptions to NOW TV or Sky Cinema in the UK can watch the film on demand from next Thursday.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is a four-hour re-versioning of Justice League. Snyder was working on the original DC film but stepped down in 2017 during the post-production stages after the death of his daughter. Joss Whedon took over from him.

Following a long fan-led campaign, Snyder’s version of the movie was last year confirmed for a 2021 release.

The release date news follows a service error reported earlier this week which allowed a number of HBO Max users to watch some of the forthcoming film.

On Monday (March 9) Twitter user Doug Bass revealed that when he went to play Tom & Jerry, the new CGI/live-action hybrid film from director Tim Story, Snyder’s anticipated cut showed instead.

As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, writers at its publication – along with Bass and other users – were able to watch the first hour of the film before it was taken down. HBO said in a statement: “Zack Snyder’s Justice League was temporarily available on HBO Max and the error was addressed within minutes.”

Meanwhile, it was revealed recently that the film will be split up into six chapters.