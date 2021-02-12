Zawe Ashton to star as the villain in ‘Captain Marvel 2’

Zawe Ashton is set to face off against Brie Larson as the lead villain in Captain Marvel 2.

The Fresh Meat star’s specific character hasn’t been revealed as of yet for the film, which is set to be released late next year.

As Variety reports, Ashton is joining Larson, Iman Vellani (who will reprise her role as Ms. Marvel) and Teyonah Parris (who will play Monica Rambeau as she does in WandaVision).

Captain Marvel 2 was confirmed at the start of 2020. It was originally announced at San Diego Comic Con in July 2019 that a second film in the series was in development, but the Captain Marvel sequel wasn’t outlined in the MCU’s plan for their Phase Four.

The task of penning the script for the new film, A Marvel source states, will fall to Megan McDonnell, who is part of the team that wrote WandaVision. Nia DaCosta will direct the film.

In a three-star review of Captain Marvel, NME’s Olly Richards said: “Larson is tremendous throughout. The fact this is the MCU’s first movie with a woman in the lead puts a lot of weight on her and she carries it easily.

“She’s got star-power swagger and charisma to burn. The movie becomes the most fun in the last half-hour when she’s really allowed to enjoy herself, living the superhero dream the movie has promised would eventually come.”

In terms of other future Marvel projects, Larson recently revealed that “a lot of” Marvel actresses have expressed interest in the idea of an all-female movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.