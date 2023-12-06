Zendaya gives “most honest” acting advice, says Tom Holland

Tom Holland has said his partner Zendaya is the person he trusts to be the “most honest” with him about his acting performances.

The Spider-Man actor opened up about Zendaya’s advice while speaking to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation.

He explained: “Zendaya is probably the most honest with me. Which I love, ‘cause you need that” (via The Independent).

He also went on to say that he seeks advice and guidance from his Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Benedict Cumberbatch.

He said: “Downey is very honest — sometimes a little too honest. I really respect Downey’s opinion. He taught me so much, I always sing his praises. I love the guy. I admire him.”

In other Tom Holland news, the actor’s film Uncharted recently topped the the film chart on Netflix UK.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the action-adventure flick is based on the PlayStation video game franchise of the same name, developed by Naughty Dog.

The film follows Nathan Drake (Holland) who is recruited by Victor Sullivan (Wahlberg) in a race against corrupt billionaire Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas) and mercenary leader Jo Braddock (Tati Gabrielle) to locate the fabled treasure of the Magellan expedition.

Despite mixed reviews from the critics, the film went onto gross $407million at the worldwide box office, against a budget of $120million.

Holland was also this week deemed partly responsible for Oxford’s crowning of the word ‘rizz’ as ‘Word of the Year’.

Mainly used by Gen Z, the slang term used for “style, charm or attractiveness” or “the ability to attract a romantic or sexual partner” beat out other contenders such as “Swiftie” (an enthusiastic fan of Taylor Swift), “situationship” (an informal romantic or sexual relationship) and “prompt” (an instruction given to an artificial intelligence program) for the title of Oxford’s word of the year.

Rizz was popularized by Kai Cenat, a YouTuber and Twitch streamer, back in 2022 after he posted “rizz tip” videos. The term then gained viral traction after Holland was asked about his ‘rizz’ in an interview with BuzzFeed to which he replied: ” I have no rizz whatsoever. I have limited rizz.”