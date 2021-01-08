Zendaya and John David Washington are lovers in Netflix quarantine film

The first trailer for Malcolm & Marie starring John David Washington and Zendaya has just been released – check it out below.

The Netflix film, written and directed by Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson, will be released worldwide on the streaming platform next month.

The plot synopsis for Malcolm & Marie reads: “When filmmaker Malcolm (John David Washington) and his girlfriend Marie (Zendaya), return home from a movie premiere and await his film’s critical response, the evening takes a turn as revelations about their relationship surface, testing the couple’s love.”

Advertisement

Check out the trailer below.

Zendaya currently works with Sam Levinson on Euphoria, in which she plays Rue.

A special bridge episode titled between season one and season two ‘Trouble Don’t Last Always’ was released in December of last year, as production on season two was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Another special episode focusing on Hunter Schafer’s character Jules is coming this month.

Reviewing the Christmas special, NME said: “The ongoing pandemic has imposed a bunch of limitations on filming, but out of them comes emotional, astonishingly executed gold that makes you question everything that happened in season one.”

Advertisement

John David Washington most recently starred in Christopher Nolan’s time-bending thriller Tenet last summer, alongside Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki and Kenneth Branagh.

Following the sci-fi film’s release, Washington said he was “still grasping” the plot details.

Washington and Zendaya also produced the film alongside Levinson and Kevin Turen. Shooting took place last year during the global lockdown.

Malcolm & Marie will be released worldwide on Netflix on February 5.