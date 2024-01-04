Zendaya unfollows everyone on Instagram after celebrating the “beautiful new year”

Zendaya has kicked off the new year by unfollowing everyone on Instagram.

Fans noticed the Euphoria actor had unfollowed everyone on the social media site – including her boyfriend Tom Holland – on Thursday, January 4.

Zendaya’s last post was on January 2 to promote her upcoming film Challengers, which is set to be released in cinemas on April 26. The actor stars opposite Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist in the romance sports drama, which is directed by Luca Guadagnino.

“Wishing you all the most beautiful new year,” she wrote alongside the film’s poster.

Along with Challengers, Zendaya stars in upcoming sequel Dune: Part Two this year, after it was delayed to March 1, 2024. Production on the third season of Euphoria, where Zendaya stars as Rue Bennett, is also expected to begin later this year.

While it’s unclear why she’s decided to unfollow everyone, Zendaya previously told People in October 2021 how she likes to go quiet on social media to give herself a break.

“Being on [social media] would kind of make me anxious, or I would start to overthink a little too much,” she said. “[My fans] want me to… be happy and exist beyond social media.”

Holland, who is still following Zendaya on Instagram, previously distanced himself from social media in August 2022 to protect his mental health.

“I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming,” Holland said in a video at the time. “I get caught up, and I spiral when I read things about me online, and, ultimately, it’s very detrimental to my mental state, so I decided to take a step back and delete the app.”

Holland now mostly posts on social media about charity The Brothers Trust, which he co-founded with his family in 2017.