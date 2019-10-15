Zoë Kravitz cast as Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson’s Batman

Funnily enough, it’s not her first time playing Selina Kyle

Zoë Kravitz has been cast as Catwoman in the forthcoming movie The Batman, opposite Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kravitz clinched the role this past weekend after reading with Pattinson with three other candidates. Director Matt Reeves seemed to confirm the casting on social media when he tweeted a .gif of Kravitz answering her phone with a simple “hello”:

Kravitz will star as Selina Kyle, athletic burglar and – per the comics – long-running love interest of Batman. Two years ago, she voiced Catwoman in The Lego Batman Movie.

The Batman is due out in theatres June 15, 2021. The only other confirmed cast member is Jeffrey Wright, who will play Batman ally Commissioner Jim Gordon. Jonah Hill is reportedly in talks to play an iconic villain, possibly The Riddler or The Penguin.

Details on The Batman‘s plot are still scarce, though it has been revealed that the film will not be another origin movie delving into Bruce Wayne’s past. Pattinson expressed excitement about the “interesting direction” Reeves was pursuing for the movie, teasing that “it’s something from the comics which hasn’t really been explored yet.”

In the same interview, Pattinson revealed his anger and anxiety at premature reports that he had been cast as Batman: “When that thing leaked, I was fucking furious… I sort of thought that had blown up the whole thing.” Pattinson’s casting, which broke in May, incited some blowback from fans, prompting Pattinson’s Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart and longtime Batman producer Michael E. Uslan to come forward in his defence.