Zoë Kravitz on rewriting feature debut ‘Pussy Island’ after Weinstein allegations

Zoë Kravitz has discussed rewriting her feature debut Pussy Island following the allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

The actor spoke about her first film as writer-director in an interview with ELLE, saying the project was originally inspired by “the lack of conversation around the way women are treated specifically in the entertainment industry.”

She went on to say the process began over five years ago and changed in light of the #MeToo movement.

Advertisement

“I started writing it pre-#MeToo, pre-Harvey [Weinstein]. Then the world started to have the conversation, so [the script] changed a lot,” Kravitz said.

“It became more about a power struggle and what that power struggle means. I rewrote it a million times. Now we’re like, ‘Holy shit. We’re doing this!’”

The actor went on to say filming on the project begins this summer, and shared her anticipation.

“I have moments of being nervous,” she said. “But I know the story so well, and I’m trying to focus less on ‘Am I going to do a good job?’ and more on ‘What is my intention?’”

The film follows cocktail waitress Frida as she flirts with tech mogul Slater King, played by Channing Tatum, who Kravitz is involved with personally.

Advertisement

On casting Tatum, Kravitz said: “I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he’s a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter.”

Elsewhere, Zoë Kravitz recently opened up about the cancellation of her High Fidelity TV series, calling it “a big mistake”.