Zoë Kravitz on Robert Pattinson’s Batman: “His transformation was out of this world”

Zoë Kravitz has teased what to expect from Robert Pattinson’s performance as the Caped Crusader in The Batman, describing it as “incredible”.

The actress, who plays Catwoman in the upcoming DC film, has praised her co-star’s version of the beloved character, who is following in the footsteps of Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, Michael Keaton, George Clooney and others.

Speaking to Variety, Kravitz said: “Rob is perfect for this role. He was incredible. His transformation was out of this world.”

She added: “[Director] Matt Reeves has a lot of heart, and he cares so much for these characters. I’m just very excited for him to be able to go on vacation because he deserves it. I hope that fans love it because we put a lot of work into this.”

A new synopsis for The Batman has also been released by Warner Bros, which reads: “Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of the criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City.

“With only a few trusted allies – Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) – amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.”

The synopsis also pieces together the film’s villains, adding: “When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka The Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton aka The Riddler (Paul Dano).

“As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.”

The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves (The Planet Of The Apes) from a screenplay by Reeves and Peter Craig. The film is scored by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino.

The Batman is scheduled to be released in cinemas March 4, 2022.