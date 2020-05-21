Zoe Kravitz says filming ‘The Batman’ with social distancing would be impossible

The Batman star Zoe Kravitz says she hopes that production on the new film can start soon, but doesn’t believe it can be done while social distancing.

Production on the film, set to star Robert Pattinson in the titular role, was halted earlier this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, with the release date subsequently being pushed back from July 2021 to October of next year.

Kravitz, who is set to star in the film as Catwoman, told Variety that she is “hoping to wake up every day to an email or a phone call saying, ‘We’re ready to go’,” but doesn’t see it as possible while social distancing guidelines are still in place.

“I’m in touch with everybody, and everyone’s ready to go when it’s safe,” Kravitz said. “But no, we have no idea.”

“You have people just touching your face, touching your body all day long,” she continued. “I need help getting into the catsuit. I can’t do it on my own. I was probably touched more than any job, just because of the clothes and the combat and all of that.”

Kravitz’s comments come after fellow star Andy Serkis said he was “literally half way through shooting my part in it” when production on the film got “shut down”.

“It will be interesting to see when that resurfaces how it has been affected by it,” he continued, adding that it’s set to be a “beautiful film”.

Production on Avatar 2 and Amazon’s new Lord Of The Rings TV series recently restarted as New Zealand relaxed its lockdown rules following the coronavirus outbreak.