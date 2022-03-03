Zoë Kravitz has said she studied cats to prepare for her role as Catwoman in The Batman.

The actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (March 2) ahead of the film’s release, when the host listed preparations he’d make if he was cast as Selina Kyle.

“I would study cats,” said Fallon, to which Kravitz replied: “I did that.”

Fallon then suggested drinking milk out of a bowl, to which Kravitz seemingly joked: “I did that. I did.”

Asked if she actually drank milk from a bowl, Kravitz added: “Maybe. I’m method, dude!”

Speaking about her preparation for the role, Kravitz said she “hung out with cats a lot” and watched videos of them fighting.

“What I was so interested by was the fact you can’t read their face at all,” Kravitz said. “Which is why I think people are creeped out by them, you can’t tell what they’re going to do.”

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman marks Robert Pattinson’s debut as the caped crusader, alongside Paul Dano as The Riddler, Andy Serkis as butler Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Penguin and Jeffrey Wright as Gotham City’s police chief James Gordon.

In NME’s four-star review, Kravitz is described as the “perfect” Catwoman. “Reeves gives Kravitz a proper backstory and tells it via seedy nightclubs and abandoned construction sites. Now 33, it’s taken a while for the daughter of guitar wizard Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet to bag a blockbuster co-lead, but The Batman should take her to the next level.”

The Batman is released in cinemas worldwide on March 4.