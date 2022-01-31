‘Zola’ inspiration A’Ziah King criticises film studio A24 over awards exclusion

A’Ziah King, who wrote the 2015 Twitter thread that inspired A24’s 2020 film Zola, has criticised the production company after being excluded from the film’s awards recognition.

King, who is credited as an executive producer on the film, called out the film studio in a series of tweets on Sunday (January 30).

In the post where she retweeted Film Independent, the organisation behind the Independent Spirit film awards, King wrote: “I think it’s hilarious ZOLA is up for 7 awards & no one thought to invite me nor include me IN the writers award category.

“As if there would’ve been a film or a script to write if I didn’t um… write it? The most of any film this year & any film @A24 has EVER made btw. A ki.”

She added: “‘Y’all full of shit. Honestly. I think its HILARIOUS everyone else is on my Television promoting & speaking on my experience as if it’s their moment & not a moment I created for us all. I think it’s hilarious my intellect, trauma & talent is being overshadowed & hijaked. I AM the moment! Excuse me while I laugh.”

King later clarified her frustrations were aimed at A24 specifically, and not the award shows or film creators.

“Let’s be clear: my beef is with A24 exclusively,” King added. “Not the creators not the award shows. A24 is the OP rn. Nobody else. I HAVE been credited & I am VERY content with my EP credit! I am in awe of Janicza & Jeremy’s writing & directing. They deserve & have fought for me for YEARS. However not receiving a invite or even being thought of is the issue.”

Hours after posting the thread, King provided an update confirming she had received tickets for the event. “The shade room post a tweet & suddenly I have 2 tickets coming. I bet I do… I’ll see y’all there.”

A24 has yet to publicly respond to King’s thread.

Directed by Janicza Bravo and co-written with Jeremy O. Harris, Zola follows a part-time stripper who is convinced by her new friend to travel to Tampa, Florida, only to get in over their head.

The film stars Taylour Paige as Aziah ‘Zola’ King, alongside Riley Keough, Nicholas Braun (Succession), Colman Domingo (Fear The Walking Dead) and Jason Mitchell.