News Film News

Zombie apocalypse escalates in first trailer for ‘Train To Busan’ sequel ‘Peninsula’

Set four years after South Korea’s total decimation

Charlotte Krol
Yoo Gong in 'Train To Busan' (2016)
Yoo Gong in 'Train To Busan' (2016). CREDIT: AA Film Archive

The first trailer for Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula has landed.

South Korean director Yeon Sang-ho’s sequel to 2016’s Train To Busan looks to amp up the horror, with zombie apocalypse survivors living in a world scarce of safety, food and rules and being pushed to the limits of their endurance.

Advertisement

The official synopsis reads [via Bloody Disgusting]: “Four years after South Korea’s total decimation in Train to Busan, Jung-seok (Gang Dong-won), a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive.

“When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best – or worst – of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances.”

Actress Lee Jung-hyun plays one of the survivors alongside child actress Lee Re. Yeon told ScreenDaily that he thinks the young star will become “more [popular] than Ma Dong-seok [aka Don Lee] in Train to Busan“.

Other cast include Kwon Hae-hyo, who was a voice actor in Yeon’s award-winning 2013 animation The Fake; Kim Min-jae, who appeared in the director’s 2018 live-action film Psychokinesis, and indie filmmaker and actor Koo Kyo-hwan.

IMDB.com currently lists a release date for August 2020. However, with the coronavirus pandemic the South Korean film’s roll-out could well be delayed as is the case with dozens of other films.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.