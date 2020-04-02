The first trailer for Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula has landed.

South Korean director Yeon Sang-ho’s sequel to 2016’s Train To Busan looks to amp up the horror, with zombie apocalypse survivors living in a world scarce of safety, food and rules and being pushed to the limits of their endurance.

The official synopsis reads [via Bloody Disgusting]: “Four years after South Korea’s total decimation in Train to Busan, Jung-seok (Gang Dong-won), a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive.

“When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best – or worst – of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances.”

Actress Lee Jung-hyun plays one of the survivors alongside child actress Lee Re. Yeon told ScreenDaily that he thinks the young star will become “more [popular] than Ma Dong-seok [aka Don Lee] in Train to Busan“.

Other cast include Kwon Hae-hyo, who was a voice actor in Yeon’s award-winning 2013 animation The Fake; Kim Min-jae, who appeared in the director’s 2018 live-action film Psychokinesis, and indie filmmaker and actor Koo Kyo-hwan.

IMDB.com currently lists a release date for August 2020. However, with the coronavirus pandemic the South Korean film’s roll-out could well be delayed as is the case with dozens of other films.