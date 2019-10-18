‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ almost featured a ‘Walking Dead’ crossover

CARL!

Zombieland: Double Tap almost featured a Walking Dead cameo, the film’s director Ruben Fleischer has revealed in a new interview.

Explaining why the team opted for Columbus calling the comics “unrealistic” rather than a full cameo, Ruben told UPROXX: “I think it was good to acknowledge the reality of The Walking Dead.

“Emma [Stone] had a funny idea that as our heroes are kind of making their way through the post-apocalyptic landscape, they come across, just in passing, some members of the cast of The Walking Dead. But we never were able to make that happen.”

“It just never even became real,” the director said. “I just thought it was a funny, funny idea. But I think the comic book nod is probably a better acknowledgement.”

In an interview with Digital Spy, Woody Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg recently explained that one of the reasons for the film’s 10-year delay was niggling issues with the script.

“We were all wanting to get back together, but the scripts weren’t right and they just kept trying and they never worked,” Harrelson admitted. “We felt – I think I can speak for Jesse on this – we were not going to allow this movie to go ahead if it wasn’t going to have the same quality as the first one.”

Earlier this month, The Walking Dead franchise boss Scott Gimple revealed that the TV show will have a different ending to the comic book. “The biggest thing is we will tell that finale story one day,” Gimple told Deadline. “Honouring the aspects of [the broader] finale story without the death of Rick Grimes will be a challenge to our storytelling.” The film is in cinemas from today (October 18).