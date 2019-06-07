‘Final Fantasy’ soundtracks now available on streaming services for the very first time

The soaring compositions that fans love so much are now on Spotify and Apple Music

For the first time ever, the soundtracks for video game series Final Fantasy have been made available on streaming services.

Developer Square Enix has released many of the beloved Japanese RPG series’ soundtracks onto streaming platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify, including Nobuo Uematsu’s soaring compositions from the original 8-bit games and his much celebrated work on Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VIII.

Yoko Shimomura’s soundtrack for Final Fantasy XV is another instalment added to streaming platforms.

Listen to the soundtrack for Final Fantasy VII below, and check out the rest on Spotify and Apple Music.

Last year, Katy Perry confirmed she would make a surprise appearance in a Final Fantasy game, as well as unveiling a new song to tie in nicely with it.

In December, Perry released her single ‘Immortal Flame’, which came as a direct tie-in to her appearance in the mobile video game Final Fantasy Brave Exvius.

In 2016, Florence + the Machine contributed new music to Final Fantasy XV. The cover of the Ben E. King classic ‘Stand By Me’ soundtracked one of the game’s trailers.

“I’ve always seen Final Fantasy as mythical, beautiful and epic,” Welch said in a statement. “‘Stand By Me’ is one of the greatest songs probably of all time and you can’t really improve on it, you just have to make it your own. For me it was just about bringing the song into the world of Florence + the Machine and the world of Final Fantasy.”