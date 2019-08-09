Fourth and final season or Mr Robot confirmed – watch its tense teaser trailer

The long-awaited fourth edition of the Rami Malek-starring show arrives in Autumn

A fourth and final season of Mr Robot has been confirmed.

The show, which stars Rami Malek, has been running since 2015, and it was revealed that Season 4 was in the works back in late 2017.

The season has now finally been officially announced, along with confirmation that it’ll be the show’s last. It’s set to come out in the autumn.

The teaser trailer, which comes along with the caption “Are you seeing this, too?” is a tense introduction to the show’s final act, which sees Malek pacing the streets.

‘Mr Robot’ was officially renewed for a fourth season back in December of last year along with the caption: “We have plenty more battles to fight,” but star Christian Slater then soon revealed that he believed it’d be the show’s last.

“I believe that will be the last season. Sam [Esmail, creator] always said it was going to be somewhere in that zone, and he didn’t want to go further than what he could creatively contribute to that storyline,” he told Collider.

“So, I think that season 4 will be it. I think they’re in the writers’ room as we speak, putting it all together, but I have no idea what it’s gonna be, or if I’m gonna be floating in and out of scenes. I have no idea, so we’ll see what happens.”