Billie Eilish’s Bond theme is “coming soon” as singer prepares for Oscars performance

Finneas has teased fans that the Bond theme he and his sister Billie Eilish have recorded is arriving “really soon”.

It was confirmed last month that the Grammy-winning pop star was the latest musician to contribute to the Bond soundtrack.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Finneas admitted he couldn’t say much about the track. “One of the double 0 agents is in the crowd tonight and I get a hypodermic dart in my neck if I say anything,” he joked.

“I think I’m allowed to say soon – really soon,” he replied when asked if he was allowed to reveal when it will be released. “The movie’s great. It’s great. I can tell you something – it’s great.”

Finneas also briefly discussed his and Eilish’s upcoming performance at the Oscars – where it’s rumoured the pair could debut their theme song for No Time To Die – saying he wasn’t allowed to give away anything about that either. “If I say anything we’re not performing at the Oscars anymore,” he said.

During his appearance on the show, the producer and musician also performed his own track ‘Let’s Fall In Love For the Night’, which featured on his 2019 EP ‘Blood Harmony’.

Meanwhile, Finneas and Eilish took home multiple awards at this year’s Grammys. Among them, the former won Best Producer, Non-Classical for his work on his sister’s debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’

Eilish also became the first woman to win all of the “big four” awards in one night. Previously, only Christopher Cross had won Best New Artist, Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Song Of The Year in one night, while Adele has won all four across multiple ceremonies.