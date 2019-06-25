First pictures released from upcoming Alan McGee biopic ‘Creation Stories’

More new cast members have also been announced.

The first official pictures from the upcoming Alan McGee biopic, Creation Stories, have been revealed.

Written by Irvine Welsh, the film is an adaptation of McGee’s acclaimed autobiography, Creation Stories – Riots, Raves and Running a Record Label. Trainspotting director Danny Boyle is working on the film as an executive producer whilst Nick Moran (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels) directs.

Alan McGee’s Creation Records was founded in 1983 and was home to a string of successful artists including Oasis, Primal Scream, Teenage Fanclub and My Bloody Valentine until its end in 1999. As well as having a number of labels since, McGee has been managing bands in recent years including The Jesus and Mary Chain and The Happy Mondays.

The new pictures give a first look at Ewen Bremner (Trainspotting) as Alan McGee as well a behind-the-scenes look at one of the film’s sets with Moran. You can see the new images below.

The film has also revealed a host of additions to its cast today including Jason Isaacs, Ed Byrne, Paul Kaye, Perry Benson, Thomas Turgoose, Steven Berkoff, Rufus Jones and Mel Raido.

Previous cast members announced in addition to Bremner include Suki Waterhouse and Leo Flanagan.

“It’s like ‘Trainspotting does Creation’, if you can get into that concept,” McGee told NME earlier this year (April 16). “There’s one scene where there are two Sony executives fucking each other up the arse and I’m there watching. I think it’s going to be quite funny.”

Asked if it would bare any resemblance to the recent adaptation of the ’90s music mayhem in Kill Your Friends, McGee replied: “I think John Niven is really talented. He’s taken it and done his own thing with it, but my book is pretty much what happened. The actual film is Irvine’s fucking version of it.

“It’s got me and my dad walking into the sunset, but I haven’t fucking spoken to my dad for 30 years so it ain’t gonna be that realistic.”

Irvine Welsh added: “I’ve been lucky to work with both Danny and Nick over the years and to have the two of them together on this project, along with Ewen, feels like a lottery win.”

Last year McGee announced his return with Creation23 – a new label who specialise in 7inch singles while also launching tracks across streaming services. Reinvigorated, McGee declared that “new guitar music is good again and I’m fucking buzzing.”