We're (back) on the highway to the Danger Zone.

Fans have been reacting to the new Top Gun: Maverick trailer after Tom Cruise gave fans a first glimpse of the Top Gun sequel.

Cruise shared the trailer inside the renowned Hall H at the annual San Diego Comic Con event yesterday (July 18). The sequel comes 34 years after the original film was released – and the new film is expected to hit cinemas next year on June 26, 2020.

In Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise is now a flight trainer and is reportedly guiding the son of Goose from the original film to be a pilot.

Cruise said the film would be “a love letter to aviation” and added: “I was always asked, ‘when are you going to do another one?’ “Well, you’ve been very patient with me. I felt like it was my responsibility to really deliver for you.”

You can watch the new trailer here:

Since the trailer’s release, fans have been reacting to the news with many thrilled at the first glimpse. Full of adrenaline-fuelled moments, many delighted at seeing Cruise back behind the controls of his fighter jet as well as in his famous bomber jacket and aviators. You can see some of the reactions below.

Val Kilmer is expected to return for the sequel, although he doesn’t appear in the first trailer. A number of other stars, including Ed Harris, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm and Glen Powell, have also been cast in Maverick.

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski and the script has been written by Justin Marks, Eric Warren Singer and Peter Craig.

Original Top Gun producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, is co-producing along with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison. The first film was directed by the late Tony Scott, who died in 2012.

Last year, Cruise shared a tweet confirming that filming has begun on the long awaited follow-up. The Mission Impossible star posted a picture of the original film with the famous line “FEEL THE NEED”, along with a caption saying “Day 1” as filming got underway.