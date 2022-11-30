Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie has died aged 79

Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie has died at the age of 79.

McVie’s family confirmed that she passed away this morning. Her cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

“On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death,” her family wrote online.

“She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family.

“We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie.”

McVie joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970 and was behind some of their biggest hits including ‘Little Lies’, ‘Everywhere’, ‘Songbird’ and many more.

She was a member of the band when they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 but left the group shortly after. She returned to the group in 2014.

The band have released a statement to pay tribute to McVie, describing her as “the best musician anyone could have in their band”.

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” the statement reads. “She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.

“We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed”.

This is a developing story – check back for updates