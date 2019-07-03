Florence + The Machine share two previously unheard songs as they announce ‘Lungs’ 10th anniversary boxset

The LP came out a decade ago today

Florence + The Machine have shared two previously unheard tracks while announcing a 10th anniversary boxset of their debut album, ‘Lungs’.

The South London outfit, which is fronted by Florence Welch, released their first LP on this day (July 3) back in 2009. It landed at Number 26 in NME‘s 50 Best Albums list of that year.

Marking its decade milestone, Welch announced today that a special anniversary edition of ‘Lungs’ will be available to fans on August 16. Featuring unseen artwork, the album can be purchased on colour LP, cassette, and an exclusive double vinyl boxset.

The announcement came with two unheard tracks – ‘Donkey Kosh’ and ‘My Best Dress’ – that were recorded during the original ‘Lungs’ sessions. Listen to both demos below and find more information here.

Meanwhile, Florence Welch has recently opened up on how her newfound sobriety has affected life on the road.

“Most of the things in my life have got exponentially better from not drinking, but it’s lonely being sober on big tours,” she explained. “But really it’s the people at the shows that save me.”

Discussing how she finds the start of tours difficult, Welch added: “I get really freaked out and wonder how sustainable it is as a way of life. I can’t sleep and I’m calling my manager, like, ‘I just can’t do this. This is the last one’.”

Florence + The Machine will appear at London’s British Summertime Hyde Park on July 13. The National, Lykke Li, Khruangbin, Blood Orange, and more will also appear on the day.