Foals return to Glastonbury and ram-jam the Park Stage with secret set

MASSIVE.

Foals have returned to Glastonbury with a secret set on the Park Crowd which saw the area being forced to shut after massive crowds headed to see the band.

The group arrived on stage at 6.15PM to the area’s biggest crowd of the weekend – with fans filling the entire hill opposite the Park Stage.

Announcing their arrival after a thunderous rendition of ‘Mountain At My Gates’, frontman Yannis Philippakis said: “Thank you Glastonbury! Thanks for changing your plans to come see us. Let’s do it.”

While a performance of ‘Snake Oil’ immediately followed, they then took a step back in time with ‘Olympic Airwaves’, taken from debut album ‘Antidotes’.

Addressing the crowd after ‘In Degrees’, Yannis said: “We’re having a good time or what? When we wrote it we said we’re playing this song at Glastonbury. We’ve been waiting a long time for this.”

After ‘Sunday’, there was also a chance to thank Michael & Emily Eavis for secretly fitting the band on the bill.

“I wanna say a massive thank you to Michael and Emily Eavis for putting this on, having us here and most importantly – no single use plastic!”

With things getting increasingly raucous towards the end, Philippakis also stalked the barrier and headed straight into the crowd as mosh pits began to erupt.

It might just be the best kept secret of the weekend.

Foals played

Mountain At My Gates

Snake Oil

Olympic Airwaves

My Number

Exits

In Degrees

Sunday

Inhaler

What Went Down

Two Steps, Twice

After a historic headline set from Stormzy last night along with Interpol topping the John Peel tent and Tame Impala stunning the Other Stage, Glastonbury 2019 continues as The Cure and The Killers head up a huge line-up that also includes the likes of Liam Gallagher, Janet Jackson, Miley Cyrus and Vampire Weekend, to name but a few. See the full stage-by-stage breakdown here.

Check back at NME here for the latest news, reviews, interviews, photos and more from Glastonbury 2019.