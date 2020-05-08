Foals are planning to mark the 10th anniversary of ‘Total Life Forever’ this Sunday (May 10) with an album listening party.

Frontman Yannis Philippakis and guitarist Jimmy Smith, who recently hosted an album playback of ‘Holy Fire’ on Tim Burgess‘ ever-growing Twitter listening parties, are doing one of their own on Instagram Live at 8pm BST, according to their official news letter.

On the same morning, a film on the making of the album will also be shared on YouTube.

The band also released the second of their new new video series FBC – Transmissions earlier today (May 8).

Curated by Toby L, who directed the band’s 2019 documentary Rip Up The Road and regular collaborator Kit Monteith, the twelve-part series will provide a weekly look into Foals’ creative process and individual personalities within the band.

Today’s episode details how the band put together their recent double album ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost’.

Meanwhile, Philippakis recently revealed that his band once got a compliment from Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Anthony Kiedis about their song ‘Bad Habit’, with the US musician telling them it would “be a hit”.

Earlier, this week, Foals confirmed details of more rescheduled tour dates in the UK and Europe as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The four-piece announced on April 20 that their planned headline shows in Edinburgh, London, Blackpool and Birmingham — which had been due to take place between April 29 and May 9 this year — had been pushed back to April and May 2021 due to the ongoing health crisis.

They confirmed even more rescheduled tour dates for 2021, including their gig at Cardiff Castle and their show at Manchester’s Sounds of the City as well as a slew of European gigs and festivals.