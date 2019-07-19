Fontaines DC cancel festival dates due to health issues

Shows in the UK, Switzerland and the USA are affected

Fontaines DC have cancelled a number of upcoming festival appearances due to health issues.

Making the statement on their Facebook page, the band said: “This is a very difficult statement to put out.‬ We hope you understand and know how grateful we are to all of you who have supported this band in one way or another.‬”

In the statement, which sees the band cancel festival slots in Switzerland, the UK and the USA, the band added: “Due to health issues we find ourselves in the uncomfortable position of having to cancel the following festivals,” before revealing that the band will no longer play Paleo Festival Nyon in Switzerland, Truck and Deer Shed in the UK and Thing Festival in Washington, USA.

“We want to make sure that everyone knows that performing is one of the most enjoyable and fulfilling parts of all our lives, and so we will do all in our power to ensure that none of our tours are affected by this.

“We apologise to all of you who were looking forward to attending these festivals. We look forward to seeing you at all the remaining dates this summer.”

The band have played a whole host of festivals already this summer, including Glastonbury, where we called their set on the Williams Green stage “a healing balm for a fractured society”.

In NME‘s review of the set, Jordan Bassett said: “Fontaines are about non-toxic patriotism and the desire to be better. Like Idles, they’ve helped fans to exorcise their sadness at societal divides. It’s healing. Also: the’ve got fucking great tunes.”

Earlier in the year, NME gave their debut album ‘Dogrel’ 5 stars in our review.